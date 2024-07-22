Woodside Energy Group (WDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WDS stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. Woodside Energy Group has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

