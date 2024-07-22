Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,197. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

