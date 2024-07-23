1,053 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MPC traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.97. 2,004,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,380. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $126.21 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.32 and a 200 day moving average of $177.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

