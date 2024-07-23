14,254 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,504,000 after purchasing an additional 540,234 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 501,411 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BIV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.73. 349,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,397. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

