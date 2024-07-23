15,307 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,307 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $3,030,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,541,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.2 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.48. The stock had a trading volume of 240,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,633. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.78. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $137.63.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.