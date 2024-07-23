2,159 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $7.58 on Tuesday, hitting $186.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,486,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,276. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.59. The company has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

