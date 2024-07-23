2,648 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.56. 7,259,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,568. The company has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

