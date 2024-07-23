3,322 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after purchasing an additional 512,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $268,686,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortive by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,393,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,261,000 after purchasing an additional 271,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

