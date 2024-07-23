38,640 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,104. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

