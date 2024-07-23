3,870 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 493.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $250.98. 14,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,890. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $256.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.34.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. Primerica’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica

Insider Activity

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.