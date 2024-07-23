455 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $122,938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,249 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $558.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,182. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $569.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $541.23 and a 200 day moving average of $530.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

