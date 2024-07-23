4,802 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Purchased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 143,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $69.29.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

