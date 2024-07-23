4,881 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $509.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,018,500 shares of company stock worth $34,342,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

