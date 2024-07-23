70,000 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,571. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

