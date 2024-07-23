7,353 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.62. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.79.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

