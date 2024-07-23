7,370 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 174,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.