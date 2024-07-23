ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 82.4% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $39,610.68 and approximately $0.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,713.14 or 1.00011677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00075373 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000004 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.