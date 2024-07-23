abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of VFL stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

