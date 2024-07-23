ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.28

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.28 and last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 42231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,044,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after buying an additional 57,538 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after acquiring an additional 147,049 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

