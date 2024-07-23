Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 240,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 140,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

