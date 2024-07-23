Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $75.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AEM opened at $74.76 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

