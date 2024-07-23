Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 135,351 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $151,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,244.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $75.41. 1,528,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

