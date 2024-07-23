Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.110-4.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Agree Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADC

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. 969,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.