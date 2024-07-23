Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.29.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.87. 3,223,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,616. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.