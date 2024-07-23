Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 540,707 shares of company stock worth $80,386,079. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

