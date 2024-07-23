Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.50 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.12). Approximately 7,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 66,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.10).

Albion Development VCT Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4,325.00 and a beta of 0.04.

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

