Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38.97 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $38.97 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00044059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,818,926 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.