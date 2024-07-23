Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.04 million.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,329. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

