Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

