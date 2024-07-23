Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Up 7.1%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $45.80. 324,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 220,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.12 and a beta of 2.39.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,591 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

