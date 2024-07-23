AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.05. 9,776,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 35,249,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after buying an additional 4,617,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,064,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 645,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.