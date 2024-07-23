Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of AMTB opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $884.48 million, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,368.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

