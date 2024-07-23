American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 323,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 974,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 2.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after buying an additional 594,909 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

