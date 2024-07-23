Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.92

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.92 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 10782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

