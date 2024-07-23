Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLI stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.59. 353,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.05. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $150.03.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

