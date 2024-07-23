Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,655 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 416,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,033. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.