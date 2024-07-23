Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRC remained flat at $39.08 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.