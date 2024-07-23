Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Macy’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Macy’s by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,093 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Macy’s by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 126,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 541,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,732. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 561.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on M. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

