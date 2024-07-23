Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,181,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BSX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.59. 6,705,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,285. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.