Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,155,000 after acquiring an additional 275,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after acquiring an additional 132,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $84,756,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Rambus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 939,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after buying an additional 117,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.19. 1,013,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,027. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

