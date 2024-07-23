Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.56. 2,460,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

