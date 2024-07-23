Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $778,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 447.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $90.63. 1,254,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

