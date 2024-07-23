Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $964,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 994,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,893. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

