Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Onsemi by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Onsemi Stock Down 5.1 %

ON traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,548,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,042. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

