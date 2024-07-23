Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,514 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.23. The company had a trading volume of 693,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.01. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

