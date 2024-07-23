Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $655,804,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,018,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,295,000 after purchasing an additional 205,882 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TT traded up $7.86 on Tuesday, hitting $344.96. 1,158,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,822. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.95. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $347.33.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.36.

View Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.