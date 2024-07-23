Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. 1,907,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,716. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

