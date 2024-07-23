Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 23 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,894,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.8 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,049.01. The stock had a trading volume of 328,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,011. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,016.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,043.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,113.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

