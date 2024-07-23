Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 264 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,315,570.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,250 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.62. 1,332,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $180.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

