Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 47 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.87. The company had a trading volume of 241,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,135. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.91. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $470.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

